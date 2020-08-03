New Delhi: After testing positive for coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment. Releasing a statement, the Manipal hospital said that the chief minister is doing fine and is clinically stable. Also Read - Mandatory BCG Vaccination Linked to Slower COVID-19 Growth

"CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

The chief minister had Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,” Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.

Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative.

Releasing a video message, Yediyurappa said that there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery.

The Chief Minister said the health of the people of the state was his priority and requested them to follow measures like maintaining distance and wearing masks to control the spread of virus.

“Last night around 8:30-9:00, as soon as I got to know that I was corona positive, I came to the hospital and I’m undergoing treatment. Doctors after tests last night and this morning have said that there are no issues and I will recover and go out soon,” Yediyurappa said in the video message.

He pointed out that several prominent personalities like- BJP national President J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, and seers of various mutts, have blessed him and wished for his recovery.

As per another report, six employees at Yediyurappa’s office have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

After the Chief Minister tested positive, his office and residence were sanitised. Besides, contact tracing was done during which the six of his staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the sources said.

However, Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom the Chief Minister had met on July 31, have tested negative.