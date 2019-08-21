New Delhi: After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put up a notice outside senior Congress leader P Chidambaram‘s residence late Tuesday night asking him to appear before it within two hours, the former Finance Minister’s lawyers have issued a statement.

Chidambaram’s lawyer, Arshdeep Singh Khurana wrote to the CBI, “I am instructed to state that your notice fails to mention the provision of law under which my client has been issued a notice to appear within 2 hours.”

His statement added, “Furthermore, my client is exercising the rights available to him in law & had approached the Supreme Court on August 20 seeking urgent reliefs in respect of the order dismissing his anticipatory bail (in INX media case).”

He further explained, “He has been permitted by SC to mention the urgent Special Leave Petition against the order before Court at 10:30 am today. I, therefore, request you not to take any coercive action against my client till then&await the hearing at 10:30 am.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a six-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday arrived at his Jor Bagh residence one after the other, but could not meet him as he was not at home.

The CBI team reached Chidambaram’s residence around 6.30 p.m. and left 10 minutes later. The ED team then arrived at the senior Congress leader’s residence at around 7.30 p.m.

Both teams left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at the address.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.

