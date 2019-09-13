New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took potshots at the Centre after Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal gave number of questionable comments defending the Narendra Modi-led government over the ongoing economic crisis.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Priyanka posted a video from a cricket match and wrote, “To catch the right catch, it is important to keep an eye on the ball till the end and understand true sense of the game. Otherwise, you will keep blaming gravity, mathematics, Ola-Uber and others. Issued in the public interest for the Indian economy.”

सही कैच पकड़ने के लिए अंत तक गेंद पर नजर और खेल की सच्ची भावना होनी जरुरी है। वरना आप सारा दोष #gravity, गणित, ओला-उबर और इधर-उधर की बातों पर मढ़ते रहेंगे। भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए जनहित में जारी। pic.twitter.com/3zqBnoIZYp — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 13, 2019

Priyanka’s tweet comes a day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was trolled on the social media over an apparent gaffe in explaining that achieving the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion should not be looked through the prism of maths. At the meeting of the Board of Trade, he remarked that maths did not help Albert Einstein to discover gravity.

“Do not get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity. If he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I do not think there would have been any innovation in this world,” Goyal had said while wrongly attributing the discover of gravity to renowned scientist Einstein.

Earlier Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had blamed millennials’ preference for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola over owning cars, and not high taxes, for slumping vehicle sales.

Opposition Congress had lambasted her over her remark, saying it reflected the “inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience” of the BJP in governance and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for it. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, at a press conference, said Sitharaman’s statement was a grave joke on the poor state of the economy.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, had slammed the government saying, ‘India needs a concrete plan to fix the economy not ‘foolish theories about millennials’.

“What India needs isn’t propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy that we can all get behind. Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start”, tweeted the former Congress president.