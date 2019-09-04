New Delhi: After receiving slack on his statement ‘praising’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday gave a statement to the media justifying that his motive behind the comment was to “understand why people voted for Modi”.

“What I said is that our principle should be that we should understand why people voted for Modi. We got 19 per cent votes in 2014 and 2019. BJP, under Modi, got 31 per cent in 2014 and 37 per cent in 2019. Many of these are people who used to vote for us, they’ve gone to BJP,” he alleged while giving reason to his previous remark.

“When you don’t understand why they left, how can you bring them back? I said let’s figure out. I’m not praising Mr Modi, I’m saying let’s understand what attracted these votes. We must acknowledge what’s been done right, point out mistakes and failings, and then do better ourselves,” he added.

Recently, the Thiruvanthapuram MP landed in discord with the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) due to his tweet that mentioned PM Narendra Modi. Reactions from several Congress leaders and KPCC members opened the floor to internal rivalries before the Tharoor even gave an explanation.

Defending senior party colleague Jairam Ramesh, Tharoor had said that Modi’s governance model was “not a complete negative story” and that “demonizing” him all the time would not be fruitful in any way.

Following that, senior leaders in Kerala Congress decided to take action against him.