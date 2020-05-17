“Since there is efficient human to human transmission, success of containment operations cannot be guaranteed. Mathematical modeling studies suggest containment might be possible,” the health ministry stated yesterday, adding that here is no approved drug or vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19 as of now and Chemoprophylaxis with Hydroxychloroquine are recommended for healthcare workers and high risk contacts. Also Read - TV Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Friend Manjit Says Neighbours Didn't Help Fearing he Had Coronavirus

Earlier in March, Dr. Bhalchandra Pujari and Dr. Snehal Shekatkar of Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CMS) – had developed a mathematical model to predict the spread of the disease by investigating transport links between cities. They found that it was necessary to shut down the transport network for effective measures. Also Read - No, Spraying Disinfectant on Streets Does Not Kill Coronavirus, Says WHO

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Shekhatkar said, “The mathematical models used three groups of people — infected, recovered and susceptible. They are divided into nine sub–groups. Hence this model is more specific. According to me, an important finding of this model is that the more you test, the lesser the need for people to stay under lockdown.”

Meanwhile, in a document, the health ministry said that when other public health interventions are combined with an effective social distancing strategy, mathematical modelling studies suggested that containment might be possible.