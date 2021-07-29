New Delhi: Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday. He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.Also Read - Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Sent To Tihar Jail After Recovering From Coronavirus At AIIMS

Earlier in April, the 61-year-old gangster was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali, Indonesia. Since then he is serving his prison sentence in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

(With inputs from ANI)