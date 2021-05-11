New Delhi: Underworld Don and gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was on Tuesday sent back to Tihar jail following his recovery from illness. Earlier in the day, he was discharged from hospital. Also Read - With 10 Deaths, COVID 2nd Wave Hits Maoists Hard; Dantewada SP Urges Them to Surrender And Get Treatment

On April 22, he was found COVID positive in the Tihar Jail and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24. As per updates from senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered. On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

"News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said. Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.