New Delhi: Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan and three others have been sentenced to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case by a Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday. The gangster has been accused of threatening Panvel’s builder Nandu Wajekar and attempted to extort Rs 26 crore from him. Also Read - Kanpur Post Office Releases Stamps Of Gangsters Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi; Probe Underway

According to details of the case a builder named Nandu Wajekar had purchased land in Pune in 2015 and a commission of Rs 2 crore was decided to be given to an agent named Parmanand Thakkar. Also Read - Mumbai's 'Patriotic Don' Gangster Ravi Pujari Arrested in South Africa

Thakkar, however, demanded for more money, which Vajekar did not agree. Thakkar then allegedly approached Chhota Rajan who sent some of his men to Wajekar’s office and demanded Rs 26 crore and also threatened to kill Vajekar. Also Read - Maharashtra Election 2019: Chhota Rajan's Brother to Contest From Phaltam

The four accused in the case are, Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya, Sumit Vijay Matre and Chhota Rajan.

(With ANI inputs)