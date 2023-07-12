Home

News

India

Undeterred By Floods, Landslides Couple Get Married On Video Call In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

Undeterred By Floods, Landslides Couple Get Married On Video Call In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

The families then found a unique way to conduct the wedding proceedings by employing the wonders of modern technology and got the couple married through video conferencing.

Photo: Twitter

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: A couple in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh got married via video conferencing after the groom’s family was unable to take the ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) from Shimla’s Kotgarh to the bride’s home in Kullu’s Bhuntar as roads in the area are blocked due to landslides triggered by incessant rains that have pounded the hill state since the past week.

Trending Now

As per an India Today report, the groom, Ashish Singha, was scheduled arrive with his baraat from Kotgarh in Shimla to marry his bride-to be Shivani Thakur in Bhuntar in Kullu, however, inclement weather and blocked roads prevented the wedding procession from travelling.

You may like to read

The families then found a unique way to conduct the wedding proceedings by employing the wonders of modern technology and got the couple married through video conferencing.

Ashish Singha from Kotgarh was scheduled to wed Bhuntar’s Shivani Thakur on Monday. However, when unforeseen circumstances prevented the groom’s family from travelling, they decided to hold the wedding ceremony online, the report said.

The virtual wedding was also attended online by former MLA Rakesh Singha who also couldn’t travel to the venue due to blocked roads.

Rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for three consecutive days since Saturday, triggering flash floods and landslides, damaging houses and leaving at least 31 people dead.

Ashish Singha was scheduled to reach Bhuntar on Monday with the wedding procession.

The Kullu district was the epicentre of the recent disaster. Therefore family members decided to hold the wedding online, former legislator of Theog assembly constituency Rakesh Singha told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

He said the government had advised people to avoid travel and as such the union was solemnised through video conferencing, he added.

Jharkhand man arrives in ambulance for his wedding

Speaking of unique weddings, last month, a man in Jharkhand’s Palamu districtt arrived for his wedding in an ambulance and took part in the rituals while laying on a stretcher.

The determined groom, identified as Chandresh Mishra, had recently met with an accident, days ahead of his wedding to Prerna on June 25, India Today reported. Chandresh sustained fractures in his leg in the accident leaving him bed-ridden in the hospital.

However, this did not deter him from showing up on his wedding day even as his family urged him to postpone the marriage date till he recovers from his injuries. But Chandresh was resolute in his desire to marry Prerna and decided to go ahead with the wedding on the scheduled date despite all the difficulties.

On the day of the wedding, Chandresh, along with his groomsmen, arrived in an ambulance at the venue in Medininagar, Palamu and took part in the wedding rituals including the mandatory ‘saat phere’ or seven circumambulations around the sacred fire, while seated on a stretcher as he could not stand on his legs, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES