Pune: Unemployed during the lockdown, a Maharashtra man committed suicide after killing his wife and a 14-month-old son in Kadamwak area on the outskirts of Pune, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday when the bodies of the deceased – Hanumantha Daryappa Shinde, 38, his wife Pragya, 28, and their infant son Shivtej – were recovered from their home.

Shinde's fathe, Daryappa A. Shinde lodged a complaint with Loni Kalbhor Police Station, said Investigating Officer Bhagwat Shendge. As per preliminary investigations, the Shinde family hailed from Solapur and had come looking for work to Kadamwak a few months ago.

They were living in a rented chawl and eked out a living doing odd jobs in the vicinity which stopped after the latest phases of lockdown were implemented. Feeling depressed and helpless due to unemployment, around noon on Sunday, Shinde strangulated his wife, slashed his son's throat, before ending his own life by hanging himself with a dupatta from the fan.

The three bodies have been sent for an autopsy, an accidental death report has been lodged and further probe is underway, said Shendge.