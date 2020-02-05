New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening addressed a poll rally in the national capital ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, and accused the Central government of rising unemployment in the country. Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul said that the unemployment acts as oxygen for the Prime Minister’s politics.

“Unemployment acts as oxygen for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally in Delhi.

On Tuesday, he had also slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not mentioning anything on the job front for the youth of the country in her Union Budget 2020.

“During those three hours when the Budget was announced, the Finance Minister did not once mention about unemployment,” Rahul said.

He said that Sitharaman is not ready to speak about job creation. “However, the central government is of Adani and Ambani thus, they cleared loans of 15 people worth crores,” he added.

The Congress leader earlier in the day had said the politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revolved around hatred, and their only strategy was to divide people.

“The politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal revolves around hatred. The only funda (strategy) of Modi and Kejriwal is to divide people,” he said.