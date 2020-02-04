New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Tuesday addressed a public rally in Rajouri Garden area and accused the Central government of not taking enough efforts to control the rising unemployment in the country.

Expressing concern over the rising unemployment in the country, he said it is a matter of shame that despite being educated our youths have to run around for jobs. However, he asserted that solid steps will be taken to address the unemployment issue if Congress comes to power in the national capital.

Saying that he does not want to condemn any party, he said he wants to highlight some of the issues which are bothering the youth today.

“I want to highlight some of the issues which are bothering the youth today. Even after education, and spending so much money on it, they have to run around for jobs. It is a matter of shame,” he said.

Former finance minister and noted economist, Singh said that unemployment rate in Delhi in the last four months was 15 per cent, much higher than what was elsewhere.

“Congress is committed to the people and solid steps will be taken to deal with the unemployment issue if Congress comes to power. Our major thrust will be on employment,” Singh said.

He highlighted that the number of factory workers employed in Delhi has gone down from 2013-14 when the Sheila Dikshit government was in power compared to the corresponding figure in 2017-18.

Singh said this while campaigning for Congress candidates from Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar in the national capital.