New Delhi: In yet another incident of inhuman treatment meted out to the migrants, a group of them in the national capital's Lajpat Nagar area were sprayed with a disinfectant by a civic body worker on Friday.

A video clip of the incident which went viral on social media showed a worker engaged in a sanitation drive spraying disinfectant on some of the migrant workers present at the site.

However, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation later said it happened by "mistake" as the worker could not handle the pressure of the jetting machine, adding that its official present at the spot had "apologised" to the public.

“Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments.

“The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public,” the SDMC said in a statement.

Notably, these migrant workers had gathered outside the Hemu Kalani Senior Secondary School for health screening, before boarding a Shramik Special train.

The plight of migrant workers sees no end as they continue to face with difficulties amid the lockdown. Many of them have been attempting to reach home, by any means of transportation, while a large number of them have been undertaking the journey on foot.