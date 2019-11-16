New Delhi: After snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party over Chief Ministerial post in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has decided to skip the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet in the national capital which is scheduled to be held before the commencement of Parliament session. “No, Shiv Sena will not go”, said Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Sanjay Raut on being asked if they will attend the NDA meeting.

Notably, Raut’s comments assume significance as he is considered a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, the Sena launched a blistering attack on its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “horse-trading under the guise of President’s Rule”. An editorial published in party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ also slammed the former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over his claim that a government of Maha Shiv Aghadi– comprising Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress won’t complete its full five-year term. Mocking Fadnavis over his remark, the saffron party said, “The new political equation was giving stomach ache to several people”.

The editorial comes a day after Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharatra unit chief stated that that they will soon form government in the state as they have support of 119 MLAs (including 14 independents) in the 288-member Assembly. Patil had also alleged that would be impossible for any party to rule the state without support from the BJP.

Upping the ante against the former ally, the Sena via its editorial reminded the BJP that it had opted against form the government before Koshyari as it lacked numbers. “Those with 105 seats had earlier conveyed to the governor that they do not have the majority. How are they now claiming that only they will form the government?” Sena asked in Saamana. It claimed that the intention of horse-trading stand exposed now. “The lies of those promising transparent governance are becoming evident now. unethical ways do not suit the tradition of the state”, the saffron party said.

The Sena also mocked Gadkari for comparing cricket and politics. “Gadkari is not related to cricket. He is related to cement, ethanol, asphalt and other things”, the party said, adding that cricket has become more of a business than a game now. ‘Unethical Ways’, Sena Accuses BJP of Horse-trading; Claims ‘Mahashiv Aghadi’ Giving ‘Stomach Ache’ to Fadnavis

Sena claimed that there is ‘horse-trading and fixing’ in cricket too, hence, the suspicion is always there whether it is the game that wins or the fixing (in cricket). “Hence, Gadkari likening Maharashtra politics to the romantic game of cricket is apt”, the party stated.

Earlier on Friday, while replying to a question over government formation in Maharashtra, Gadkari said, “Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite.”