New Delhi: When you are sincere and hardworking, you get many unexpected surprises at your workplace. Yes, you are right! An incident of this kind happened in Uttar Pradesh where a police officer was greeted by a monkey at his workplace – police station – and got a grooming session freely from the ape. That made his day!

In a video that was shared on Twitter by a senior police officer, the inspector from the Sadar Kotwali Police Station in UP’s Pilibhit district was seen sitting peacefully at his desk and working while a monkey was sitting on his back and running its fingers through his hair to look for lice.

“The unique experience of this police officer in Pilibhit clearly says that if you do not want to be disturbed while you are at work… use Reetha, Shikhakai or some other good shampoo,” Rahul Srivastav, Additional Superintendent of Police, said on Twitter.

Identified as Srikanth Dwivedi, the cop in the video was seen working on his files, while other people were heard in the video suggesting ways to chase the monkey away.

Twitter users were amazing to the video and the way the ape was giving the grooming session without being instigated by the people nearby.

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions:

Maybe good to keep a #monkey on your back for such things 😉 https://t.co/IjpeoyoiOf — Rameesh Kailasam (@rameeshkailasam) October 9, 2019

😁😁 कुछ भी हो इंस्पेक्टर साहब इतना देर झेल लिए बजरंगबली को।

वैसे इससे झलकता है कि इंस्पेक्टर साहब जनता की समस्याओं को गंभीरता से लेते हैं। — ANUPAM TIWARI (@Anupam20Tiwari) October 8, 2019

और मेरा व्यक्तिगत अनुभव यह बताता है कि श्री कान्त नाम के जो भी पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर हैं चाहे वे द्विवेदी जी हों या राय साहब। बेहद ही बेहतरीन व्यक्तित्व, कर्मठ, ईमानदार और संवेदनशील होते हैं।#जय_माँ_विंध्यवासिनी — Ashish Pandey (@AshishP21141870) October 9, 2019

For monkeys, grooming is a usual daily activity to keep themselves free of ticks, lice and other parasites. Grooming also helps them develop strong connection among themselves in the wild.