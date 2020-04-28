New Delhi: ‘Two Chinese firms –Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics under scanner have been ‘validated and approved by ICMR through National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and considered as satisfactory products’, said Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong, a day after Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) directed states and Union Territories (UTs) to stop using the rapid antibody COVID-19 testing kits procured from Beijing. Also Read - Students in China Go Back to School Wearing Unique Hats To Maintain Social Distancing

Issuing a statement, the Chinese embassy spokesperson asserted that the COVID-19 or coronavirus antibody rapid test kits produced by these two Chinese companies have been exported to and many countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America and it is 'unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals" to label Chinese products as "faulty" and look at issues with preemptive prejudice'.

"China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Recently, Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close contact with ICMR and the two Chinese companies to find out the real situation. We hope the Indian side could respect China's goodwill and sincerity, strengthen communication timely with relevant Chinese companies based on facts, and resolve it reasonably and properly", the statement read.

The spokesperson further pitched for common fight against COVID-19, saying that viruses are common enemy and ‘only by working together, we could win the battle against the pandemic’.

“We will continue to support India’s efforts in fighting Covid-19, strengthen medical and health cooperation, and jointly work with India to overcome the difficulties at an early date, so as to safeguard the safety and health of our peoples as well as global and regional public health security,” the Chinese embassy statement added.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian government had stated that COVID-19 test kits made by two Chinese companies Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics have been found ‘under-performing’ by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In its communication to states and UTs, the ICMR said it “evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose”.