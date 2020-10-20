New Delhi: Breaking his silence over Kamal Nath’s derogatory remarks against BJP candidate Imarti Devi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he does not like the type of language the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister used. Also Read - 'I Apologise... Just Forgot the Name': Kamal Nath Explains 'Item' Jibe After Controversy, EC Takes Note

“Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used… I don’t appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to reporters in Wayanad today. Also Read - Don't Think Gandhi Family Will Take Action Against Kamal Nath for ‘Item’ Remark: Smriti Irani

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi as an “item”, sparking a controversy.

“Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai…yeh uske jaise nah hai…kya hai uska naam … main kya uska naam lun? …apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha … yeh kya item hai… (Our candidate is not like her… what’s her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier… What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi’s name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Earlier on Monday, he wrote a letter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and stated that he had not said anything disrespectful against the BJP candidate, claiming that the word could be used in many different contexts.

Kamal Nath’s letter to Chouhan was written after the latter had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over the incident in which the former CM had made the ‘item’ remark against a female BJP candidate for the upcoming by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanehile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the former CM’s derogatory remarks.