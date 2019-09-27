

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York shortly in Hindi. His address focussed on a range of issues such as development, security, counter-terrorism, climate change and other bilateral and multilateral issues.

During his week-long stay in the US, Prime Minister Modi had conducted a number of bilateral meetings with top world leaders including US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of his UN address.

Since its participation as a founding member of the UN in 1945, India has shown unwavering commitment to multilateralism to advance peace and security and promote broad-based inclusive economic growth and development in the world, the prime minister said last week in his departure statement.

Notably, the theme of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly this year is ‘Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.

“There are many pressing challenges for the international community — a still fragile global economy, turbulence and tension in many parts of the world, growth and spread of terrorism, climate change and the endemic global challenge of poverty.

“They require stronger global commitment and concerted multilateral action. I will reiterate our commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is responsive, effective and inclusive, and in which India plays her due role,” Modi had said in his departure statement last week.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the UN General Assembly on Friday. Khan has said that he will “forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before” in his address at the UNGA session.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its “internal matter”.

“If they (Pakistan) wish to dwell on this issue in the speech by their Prime Minister, they are welcome to do so,” Gokhale had said. “Article 370 is an internal issue, there will be no discussion on it in the UN, we will have no discussion on it,” he said last week in response to a question.

(With Agency inputs)