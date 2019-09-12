New Delhi: A high-level Indian delegation, led by MEA Secretary (East), Vijay Singh Thakur, on Thursday met Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and briefed her on the current situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meet comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a series of tweets, announced that all landline connections in the Valley had been restored and schools and health institutions were functioning fully.

On Monday, in her opening remarks at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, Bachelet, who was appointed to her current post last August, had called on India to end the lockdown in Kashmir and restore basic communication services.

On Tuesday, the forum witnessed clash between India and Pakistan had clashed over the issue. Rejecting Pakistan’s allegations of committing ‘atrocities’ in the Valley, India had accused Pakistan of spreading ‘false narratives’ on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MEA Secretary (East) was one of the two Indian diplomats to have responded to Islamabad’s allegations. Calling the move to revoke Article 370 an ‘internal matter’, she had said that no country, certainly not India, can accept interference in its internal affairs.

Vimesh Aryan, the First Secretary in the MEA, later called Pakistan’s statements ‘hysterical’. He also said that Pakistan has no locus standi to talk about Kashmir.

The tension between India and Pakistan has been simmering since August 5, when New Delhi announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution. Jammu and Kashmir was further divided into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.