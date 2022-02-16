New Delhi: An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence on Wednesday morning, however, he was stopped by security forces and detained. As per preliminary investigation, the man seemed to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car, said police.Also Read - CBSE Result 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term Results Delayed, CTET Scores Expected Today

Further investigations underway. More details awaited Also Read - Glenn Maxwell to Miss Pakistan Tour, Likely Start of IPL 2022 Due to His Wedding