Uniform Civil Code Bill To Be Tabled In Uttarakhand Assembly Today: Key Features Explained in 10 Points

Uniform Civil Code: Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India.

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the proposed UCC will not only be "for the good of all sections" but also align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat.'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will on Tuesday table the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state legislative assembly. The bill will be tabled during the ongoing four-day special session of the assembly that started on Monday. The Uttarakhand Cabinet had on Sunday approved the final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state. The UCC bill will be tabled by Chief Minister Dhami at 11 AM.

“This is not just the issue of the Centre; the makers of the Constitution had discussed this even when the Constitution was being made…Right now, this matter is under consideration with the Law Commission of India and is in the consultation process. The states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. The Uttarakhand government has approved this in the cabinet and as soon as we get a report by the Law Commission, we will inform you…” said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Earlier, a draft of the UCC was handed over to the Chief Minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.

Uniform Civil Code Bill: Key Features

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Uniform Civil Code is in the consultation process and being reviewed by the Law Commission of India. He said the states can fix it or improve it, and the government of Goa has already worked on UCC. A draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was earlier given to state Chief Minister by a five-member committee led by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The objective of the UCC is to establish a consistent legal framework for marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws, regardless of religious affiliation. Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the proposed UCC will not only be “for the good of all sections” but also align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat.’ A government-appointed panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has prepared the draft of the UCC with several recommendations. The panel has collected 2.33 lakh pieces of written feedback online and organised more than 70 public forums. The main proposal in the UCC is a complete ban on polygamy and child marriage, a standardised marriageable age for girls across all faiths. The recommendations made in the UCC aims at fostering gender equality and social cohesion.

