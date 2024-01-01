Home

News

Uniform Civil Code In Uttarakhand? CM Pushkar Dhami Gives Significant Update

Uniform Civil Code In Uttarakhand? CM Pushkar Dhami Gives Significant Update

Pushkar Dhami, CM of Uttarakhand has given a major update on the rolling out of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

New Delhi: Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is Article 44 of the Constitution of India, says, “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.” This code would be a set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage and divorce, maintenance, inheritance and succession, & guardianship and adoption.” Uttarakhand is one state, which is gearing up for the implementation of rolling out Uniform Civil Code. Sharing a significant update on the planned rollout of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Devbhoomi this year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said his government will soon receive the draft of the proposed uniform civil laws after which things will get a move-on.

Trending Now

CM Pushkar Dhami’s Update On UCC

Speaking to ANI on New Year’s Day, amid the growing anticipation and euphoria around the opening of the grand temple at Ayodhya on January 22, CM Dhami said, “I wish that 2024 would be auspicious for everyone. Lord Ram was born in Treta Yuga and in this era, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is returning to his birthplace, Ayodhya. This is why the new year holds even more significance for all of us.” On the UCC, the CM said, “As soon as we get the draft of the UCC, we will take it forward.” Dhami said earlier that the proposed uniform laws for people across communities in the state would be tabled in the Assembly very soon. The idea behind the Uniform Civil Code is to formulate and implement personal laws that will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. Preparations are underway to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi. It will be presented in the Assembly soon,” CM Dhami said earlier.

You may like to read

Special Five-Member Panel To Prepare Draft Of UCC

On December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the recommendations of the five-member panel formed to prepare the draft of the UCC in the state. The cabinet approved the recommendations in a meeting under the chairmanship of Dhami. However, the committee has yet to submit its detailed report to the government. The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India. Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.