Assam Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code by voice vote with ban on polygamy; Check new rules on live-in, marriage, divorce

The Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Wednesday, becoming the third state to do so after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the opposition demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives for the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. ANI

The Assam Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill that seeks to put in place a common legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion on Wednesday. The move came as the opposition stated that there was no need for the bill and demanded that it be sent to a select committee first.

With this, Assam has become the third state to pass the UCC following Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Goa also has one common civil law, which continued from its erstwhile Portuguese colonial period. After a day-long discussion on the ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass asked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to move it for passage.

Dass rejected the opposition’s demand that the Bill be sent to a select committee for wider consultation, prompting them to move to the Well of the House and keep on shouting till the Bill was passed. The Speaker put the Bill for voice voting, amid continuous slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ by the ruling bench.

Also Read: What does Assam’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill say on live-in relationships? Here’s what we know

“I declare that the Bill is passed,” he said after the ruling members voted in favour of it. As soon as the Bill was passed, it was welcomed by a thunderous applause.

Aiming for a common set of laws on a range of personal matters like marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, the Assam government had on Monday tabled a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any person belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and residing in Assam. It proposed several punitive measures, including seven years imprisonment for bigamy or polygamy, and three months in jail for not registering a live-in relationship.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: UCC will bring uniformity in society, says CM Dhami as Uttarakhand set to to implement Uniform Civil Code today