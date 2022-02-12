New Delhi: Amid the ongoing ‘Hijab’ controversy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state if the BJP-led government retains power in the upcoming state Assembly Elections.Also Read - Every School Has Uniform And That Should Be Respected: Hema Malini on Karnataka Hijab Row

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami said implementing Uniform Civil Code in the state will “boost equal rights for everyone” and promote “social harmony and strengthen women empowerment”.

“Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It will enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity & environment of the state,” CM Dhami said.

“This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens,” Uttarakhand CM Dhami said.

#WATCH | "Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee to prepare draft of Uniform Civil Code in state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property & inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith" says Uttarakhand CM pic.twitter.com/83SYlH2AkE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2022

This comes a day after Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code is the “need of the hour” and it should be discussed both in Parliament and in the society amid the row over wearing ‘hijab’ in schools and colleges.

“There are some vote ke saudagar (votes dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing Hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes. I feel Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour and it should be discussed from the streets to Parliament,” Giriraj Singh said.

The Hijab row started in Karnataka in December-end when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus.

The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves. With the protests taking a violent turn at some places earlier this week, the state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for the institutions.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the ‘hijab’ controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.