New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the government over the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, as well as the state of the economy, expressing apprehension that the people of India are going to go through ‘unimaginable pain’ in the next six months. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt Over Coronavirus, Says 'Economy Will Be Destroyed If No Action Taken'

Notably, the former Congress president has been, of late, one of the most vocal critics of the Centre on both these issues. Also Read - Fight Between Two Ideologies: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Jyotiraditya Scindia Won't Get Respect in BJP'

Today, speaking to reporters, he said, “It’s like a Tsunami is coming. I’ve been warning the government but they are fooling about, they are not clear about what they have to do. India should be preparing itself not just for the COVID virus but also for the economic devastation that is coming.” Also Read - 'Only Person in Congress Who Could Walk Into my House Anytime,' Says Rahul Gandhi on Jyotiraditya Scindia

“I’m saying this again and again but nobody is listening to me. I’m sorry to say this but our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months,” the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad further said.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: It is like a tsunami is coming. India should be preparing itself not just for #Coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again & again. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Pk6cMDVhNr — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

Yesterday, in the Lok Sabha, Rahul had asked the government to provide a list of 50 top wilful defaulters during a discussion on the issue of bad loans. There was, however, uproar after MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur stood to respond to the Congress MP, instead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House.

Later, when Speaker Om Birla announced the end of Question Hour at noon in line with the designated time, Rahul had alleged that he was’ hurt’ as he was denied his right to ask a question as a member of the House.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India, meanwhile, rose to 126 even as the country also witnessed its third case of death due to the infection, with a 64-year-old passing away in Mumbai.