New Delhi: After facing flak, Union Bank of India withdrew its bizarre order mandating a section of its staffers compulsorily adhere to a special 'Navratri' dress code. Issued on October 1, the detailed order "Navratri Celebration and Dress Code' was signed by General Manager, AR Raghavendra.

As per the circular all staff and on-site vendor partners had been asked to follow a daily colour dress code for the festival – from October 7, yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink, and purple for the last day – October 15. To ensure compliance, GM Raghavendra had warned of a Rs 200 fine each for not adhering to the colour code plus daily group photos of all staffers!

"On October 14, there will be a 'Chaat Party' and staffers have been advised not to carry their lunch boxes, besides indoor games for staff and executives, post-lunch from 3 p.m. onwards. We request you all to make yourself available and not to keep any meeting," Raghavendra said, signing off with a 'request' to all to follow the day-wise colour code scheme and make the celebration a grand success.

Taking umbrage, AIUBEF General Secretary Jagannath Chakraborty has said that issuing official instructions for celebrating a religious festival in office, fixing a dress code, and imposition of penalty are not routine matters and would have required the permission from the top management.

“This has never happened in the 100 years’ history of the Bank. He should immediately withdraw the circular. We believe he did not obtain the permission… However, whether he was granted permission or not, we hereby lodge a strong protest against such wishful & dictatorial action of Raghavendra,” the AIUBEF leader said.

He pointed out that a religious festival like Navratri should be observed and celebrated privately and “not officially in a PSB that maintains a high esteem towards the secular fabric of our society”. The AIUBEF asked the MD under what rule the GM derived the power to impose penalties for not adhering to the nine-colour dress code, even on holidays. “We demand for fixing of accountability upon him and also for appropriate action for using Bank’s logo, platform, etc. to accomplish his personal desire by abusing official power,” said Chakraborty.

Bankers said they do not recall “such a thing ever” as dress codes, photo-sessions, parties and indoor games in the office, in the entire banking industry and said the UBI must immediately act against the officer concerned to convey the correct message to the national banks fraternity.