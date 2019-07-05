New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Union Budget on Friday has been hailed by senior NITI Aayog officials. The CEO of the policy-making body, Amitabh Kant, said, “The Union Budget is path-breaking. It’s a very comprehensive budget.” (Also read: What Got Costlier, What’s Cheaper)

But that’s not the only reason he was happy. He added, “We’re particularly delighted as the Finance Minister has acknowledged the role of NITI Aayog. But more important is the road map that she has set for laying down a vision for $5 trillion economy.”

Echoing his thoughts, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said, “We have strongly welcomed it. Not only because some of our ideas and suggestions have been incorporated by the Finance Minister, but also because it’s a budget that focuses on sharpening growth, promoting private investments in the country.”

He added that the ‘path-breaking’ budget sets out a clear path for accelerating private investment driven economic growth for India to emerge as a US$ 5 trillion economy.

“At the same time, it has effectively addressed the major challenges facing the economy at present,” he said, adding that he looked “forward very much to contributing to the country’s march forward.”

In a statement after the presentation of the annual Budget, the Prime Minister said the Budget will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country. “The budget will simplify the tax process and help in modernizing the infrastructure in the country,” said the PM.

“The Budget has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of India,” he added.