Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday welcomed the Union Budget 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister acknowledged the budget as progressive in terms of its policies and programmes, the Haryana Chief Minister called it an environmentally friendly budget.

As per a statement, Palaniswami hoped that sufficient funds would be allocated for the state towards the improvement of roads under the second phase of Bharatmala project. Further, he requested the Central government to sanction the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail and the metro rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore, after Sitharaman made an announcement on the metro and suburban train services.

The chief minister of Tamil Nadu asserted that the Central government should implement proposals regarding changes in tax rates of power generators and supply of power to heavy consumers after getting the consensus of all the states. Palaniswami also said that the state government’s consent should be taken in cases of disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs).