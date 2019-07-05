New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Union Budget as one of hope and expressed confidence that it will boost the country’s development in the 21st century, giving strength to the poor and providing a better tomorrow for the youth.
Commenting on the first Budget of the NDA government’s second term, the Prime Minister said it showed that the expectations of the people can be met.
He termed it as a “historic step” towards making India a country which would meet people’s expectations and fulfil their dreams.
Here’s All That Will Get Costlier and Cheaper Henceforth:
COSTLIER
Gold and other precious metals
Petrol, diesel
Imported auto parts
Tobacco, hookah
Digital camera
Imported cars, books
Loudspeakers
Optical fibres
Cashew
Certain synthetic rubber
Vinyl flooring
CCTV cameras
Imported stainless steel products
Raw materials for soap manufacturing
Marble slabs
Mountings for furniture
Ceramic tiles
CHEAPER
Electric vehicle parts
Defence equipment
Set-top box
Camera module and charger of mobile phones