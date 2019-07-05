New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year 2019-2020. Here are some key highlights of the budget:

Vision of $5 trillion economy driven by investment.

Zero budget farming by go back to basics and replicate the model through which in a few states farmers are already been trained.

Ensuring India’s water security – the constitution of Jalshakti Mantralaya by integrating different ministries.

Har Ghar Jal to all rural household until 2024.

Rationalising and streamlining of KYC norms for Foreign Portfolio Investors to make it investor-friendly.

Electronic fundraising programme for a listing of social enterprises, voluntary programme for listing of social enterprises, voluntary organisations.

Every single rural family, except those unwilling, to have electricity and LPG connection by 2022.

More than 96% of cities declared Open Defecation Free.

PMAY-Gramin, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22; they will have amenities such as LPG, electricity and toilets.

The draft legislation will be presented in the year ahead for a Higher Education Commission of India.

National Sports Education Board would be set up under the scheme under Khelo India scheme.

10 million youth to take industry skill under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Television programmes within DD bouquet for startups to discuss their problems, funding and design.

Women SHG interest subvention programme – overdraft of 5000 should be allowed for their Jan-Dhan account.

Woman to be eligible for loan up to 1 lakh under MUDRA scheme.

Aadhar cards for NRIs with Indian passports without waiting for 180 days.

Six PSBs have been enabled to come out of the PCA framework.

Further 70000 crore rupees to be provided as capital to improve the credit.

Non-performing assets reduced by 1 lakh crore.

Public Sector Banks to provide online personal loans.

Strategic disinvestment of Air India with an enhanced target of 1,05,000 crore.

Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan – Pension benefits to retail traders and small shopkeepers.