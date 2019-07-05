New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year 2019-2020. Here are some key highlights of the budget:
- Vision of $5 trillion economy driven by investment.
- Zero budget farming by go back to basics and replicate the model through which in a few states farmers are already been trained.
- Ensuring India’s water security – the constitution of Jalshakti Mantralaya by integrating different ministries.
- Har Ghar Jal to all rural household until 2024.
- Rationalising and streamlining of KYC norms for Foreign Portfolio Investors to make it investor-friendly.
- Electronic fundraising programme for a listing of social enterprises, voluntary programme for listing of social enterprises, voluntary organisations.
- Every single rural family, except those unwilling, to have electricity and LPG connection by 2022.
- More than 96% of cities declared Open Defecation Free.
- PMAY-Gramin, 1.95 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries, during 2019-20 to 2021-22; they will have amenities such as LPG, electricity and toilets.
- The draft legislation will be presented in the year ahead for a Higher Education Commission of India.
- National Sports Education Board would be set up under the scheme under Khelo India scheme.
- 10 million youth to take industry skill under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
- Television programmes within DD bouquet for startups to discuss their problems, funding and design.
- Women SHG interest subvention programme – overdraft of 5000 should be allowed for their Jan-Dhan account.
- Woman to be eligible for loan up to 1 lakh under MUDRA scheme.
- Aadhar cards for NRIs with Indian passports without waiting for 180 days.
- Six PSBs have been enabled to come out of the PCA framework.
- Further 70000 crore rupees to be provided as capital to improve the credit.
- Non-performing assets reduced by 1 lakh crore.
- Public Sector Banks to provide online personal loans.
- Strategic disinvestment of Air India with an enhanced target of 1,05,000 crore.
- Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maandhan – Pension benefits to retail traders and small shopkeepers.