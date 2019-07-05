New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Union Budget 2019, claiming it will provide strength to poor and better future to youth.

Addressing the nation after Budget presentation, PM Modi said, “Ye desh ko samridh aur jan jan ko samarth banane wala budget hai. Is budget se gareeb ko bal milega. yuva ko behtar kal milega (This budget will make every citizen capable and will help the country prosper . It will give strength to poor and better future to youth).”

Furthermore, he asserted,”The middle class will progress with this budget, development work will expedite even more. The tax structure will simply and infrastructure will modernise.”

“The budget for a New India has a road map to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hopes,” he added.

Congress party, on the other hand, criticised the Budget, calling it ‘old wine in new bottle’.”Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.”

Earlier in the day, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her maiden Budget Speech on and presented the Union Budget 2019-20 before Parliament.

The key highlights of Union Budget 2019 are as follows:

10-point Vision for the decade

1. Building Team India with Jan Bhagidari: Minimum Government Maximum Governance.

2. Achieving green Mother Earth and Blue Skies through a pollution-free India.

3. Making Digital India reach every sector of the economy.

4. Launching Gaganyan, Chandrayan, other Space and Satellite programmes.

5. Building physical and social infrastructure.

6. Water, water management, clean rivers.

7. Blue Economy.

8. Self-sufficiency and export of food-grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables.

9. Achieving a healthy society via Ayushman Bharat, well-nourished women & children,

safety of citizens.

10. Emphasis on MSMEs, Start-ups, defence manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, fabs

and batteries, and medical devices under Make in India.