New Delhi: Amid high expectations, the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-2021 on Saturday in the Parliament.

While presenting the budget, Sitharaman announced that a new system will soon be launched for instant online allotment of PAN (Permanent Account Number) on the basis of Aadhaar. For the convenience of citizens, there will be no need for filling any application form.

The Finance Minister said that the new scheme is aimed at further easing the process of allotment of PAN by eliminating the need to fill up detailed documents.

“In order to further ease the process of allotment of PAN, soon we will launch a system under which PAN shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without any requirement for filling up of detailed application form,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman noted that in her last budget speech, the government had introduced the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar, for which necessary rules were accordingly notified at the time.

PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity and is required for various purposes like filing ITR, opening bank account, conducting financial transactions etc.