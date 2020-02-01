New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020, she said on Saturday said that Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for the next fiscal. She added that a new education policy will be announced soon by the Centre.

The finance minister went on to say that steps will be be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and FDI in the education sector.

She further said the government plans to start a programme for urban local bodies to provide opportunities for internship to young engineers.

Further, Sitharaman has proposed a common online test for non-gazetted posts.

Speaking on the ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ campaign by the Centre, the Union Minister said that it has yielded tremendous results. “Enrollment of girls in schools is higher than boys across the country,” claimed Sitharaman.

She also said National Police University and National Forensic University are being proposed, while planning to allow degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in top 100.

The government has also proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with shortage of doctors, she added.

Special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, para medical staff, caregivers, she said.

Allocation for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore, and the government is proposing Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards piped water supply to households.

Notably, on July 5, 2019, FM Sitharaman presented Railway Budget 2019 along with Budget 2019.

(With PTI inputs)