New Delhi: At a time when former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the new budget has nothing on the job front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Union Budget 2020 has a number of measures to push employment. He also congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget that has vision as well as action.

“I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting the first Budget of the decade that has vision as well as action,” he added.

PM Narendra Modi: I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting the first Budget of the decade that has vision as well as action. #Budget pic.twitter.com/Q4dOKyoe29 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

He said the new reforms announced in the budget by the finance minister will give a push to the economy.

“Tax benefits have also been provided for start-ups and real estate sector. All these decisions will boost the economy faster and will provide new employment opportunities,” he added.

He stated that the investment is the biggest driver for employment and some historic steps have been taken in this regard in this budget.

“We have made several efforts in this budget to promote employment generation in the field of technology. A number of policy initiatives have been taken for areas such as new smart cities, electronic manufacturing, data centre parks, biotechnology and quantum technology,” he added.

Saying that the Union Budget 2020 will help in doubling farmers’ income, PM Modi said several tax concessions have also been given to attract foreign investment in the country. He added that a number of steps have been taken to strengthen the bond market and finance for infrastructure.

“The Ayushman Bharat scheme has given a new expansion to the health sector of the country. In this sector, a lot of scopes has been made for manufacturing human resource – doctors, nurses, attendants as well as medical devices. To increase this, new decisions have been taken by the government,” he further added.

He further added that the National Logistic Policy will benefit trade, business, and employment in the country. “The target to build 100 airports in India will embolden the will of a general Indian. This infrastructure is very important for Indian tourism,” he further added.