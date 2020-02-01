New Delhi: On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 in Lok Sabha, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term.

The three themes of this year’s Budget are economic development, aspirational India, caring society. (Watch the Full coverage of Budget 2020)

Sitharaman started her speech by paying homage to her former colleague Arun Jaitley and also quoted his speech on GST that “it will be an India where the Centre and states will work together unanimously towards harmony” and said that the government has pulled out 271 million people out of poverty between 2006-2016.

Highlighting the works of the government, the Minister said that the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas” has implemented new programmes for poor and disadvantaged under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

You can find the budget document online after the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget in the Parliament:

Step 1: Go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on Budget Speeches

Step 3: Find the 2020-2021 PDF document