New Delhi: During the Union Budget 2020 presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the Central government has increased allocation for the Special Protection Group from Rs 540 crore to nearly Rs 600 crore this year. Notably, the SPG is tasked with the responsibility to protect Prime Minister Modi.

As per updates, in 2019, the allocation for the SPG protection of prime Minister was increased from Rs 420 crore to nearly Rs 540 crore.

After the SPG protection was withdrawn from the Gandhi family, which include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, it is now only given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is getting protected by the 3000-strong Special Security Group.

While withdrawing the security, the central government stated that the Gandhi family had on number of occasions violated the security protocols. Sources at the Central government had said that Rahul Gandhi was violating one security rule each day.

Prior to this, the SPG protection cover was also withdrawn from former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in August. Along with that, the SPG Cover was also withdrawn from two other former Prime Ministers HD Deve Gowda and VP Singh.

Set up in 1985, a year after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the SPG was tasked with protecting the prime ministers of the country.

After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, the SPG protection was given in 1991 extended to the entire family.

After that, the NDA government in 1999 made changes and withdrew protection from former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, HD Deve Gowda, and IK Gujral.