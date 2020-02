New Delhi: Presenting the Union Budget 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre will bring out a policy for data centre parks throughout the country.

Sitharaman said all public institutions at gram panchayat levels such as police stations and post offices will be connected digitally.

The government has provided Rs 6,000 crore for BharatNet in FY21, she said adding that fibre-to-home through BharatNet will link 1 lakh gram panchayats this year.

She also announced Rs 8,000 crore outlay provided for National Mission on Quantum Technology and Application over 5 years.

The government will also consider corporatisation of at least one major port and listing it on stock exchanges, she said.

In order to achieve higher export credit, a new scheme is being launched which provides higher insurance cover and reduced premium, she said.

Sitharaman also said 150 higher institutes will start apprentice training for general category students, adding gross enrolment ratio for girls across all levels of education is higher than boys.

The government has allocated Rs 28,600 crore for programmes, specifically for women, Sitharaman said.

