New Delhi: Amid high expectations, the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-2021 on Saturday in the Parliament.

While presenting the Union Budget, Sitharaman hailed PM Modi’s flagship education programme”Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao“, announcing that it had achieved “tremendous results” and resulted in more girls enrolling in schools than boys. (Click here for Union Budget 2020 coverage)

At the elementary level, girl enrollment is currently at 94.32 per cent compared to 89.28 per cent for boys, according to the data cited by the FM.

Notably, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, was launched by the Prime Minister in Haryana 5 years ago, meant to address the problem of female foeticide and encourage the education of girls.

However, her announcement regarding the scheme, was met with protests by the opposition vociferously, to which the Finance Minister asked to not ‘politicise women’s issues’.

Here are other announcements vis-a-vis women:

-Sitharaman announced setting up of a task force to recommend the marriageable age for girls.

-The government has allocated Rs 28,600 crore for programmes, specifically for women, Sitharaman said

-The FM emphasised that women are a priority especially pregnant women and lactating women for the Narendra Modi government and allocated Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition-related programmes in FY 21.

-She added that more than six lakh anganwadi workers are equipped to upload status of more than 10 crore households.