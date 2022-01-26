New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has called for an all-party meeting on January 31 to discuss issues and legislative business for the upcoming Budget Session. The all-party meeting will be held virtually a day before the Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.Also Read - Tax Concession, Fund Allocation: Here’s What Pharma Sector Expects From Budget 2022
The Budget Session will commence on the same day with the Presidential address at 11 am, followed by the laying of the Economic Survey. It is likely that the all-party meeting would be followed by a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee and a meeting of the floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Union Budget: All-party meeting on January 31 | Key Developments
- Floor leaders of all the political parties in both the Houses of Parliament are invited for the meeting to discuss issues and legislative business in the ensuing budget session. The meeting will be held virtually at 3 pm.
- In the meeting of the floor leaders of all parties, the government would discuss with the Opposition issues that it would like to discuss during the session.
- The government would discuss the agenda and Legislative business that they would likely follow in the session.
- In a tweet on Wednesday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “1st part of the #BudgetSession to commence on 31st January, with the address of the Hon’ble President to both the Houses. On 1st February, Hon’ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Union Budget. To ensure Covid safety protocol, the two Houses of Parliament will function in shifts.”
- The Budget Session of Parliament will be held in two parts. The first part will be held from January 31 till February 11 and the second part will be held from March 14 to April 8. Parliamentary Affairs minister convenes all-party meeting on Jan 31 ahead of Budget 2022
- The budget session of Parliament will function in two shifts. In the first shift, Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for Budget day 1 February. On Budget day Lok Sabha will function from 11 am.