New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government has called for an all-party meeting on January 31 to discuss issues and legislative business for the upcoming Budget Session. The all-party meeting will be held virtually a day before the Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.Also Read - Tax Concession, Fund Allocation: Here’s What Pharma Sector Expects From Budget 2022

The Budget Session will commence on the same day with the Presidential address at 11 am, followed by the laying of the Economic Survey. It is likely that the all-party meeting would be followed by a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Executive Committee and a meeting of the floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Expectations. Details Here

Union Budget: All-party meeting on January 31 | Key Developments