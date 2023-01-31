Home

Union Budget 2023-24: How Can Android, iOS Users Download Union Budget Mobile App From indiabudget.gov.in| Step By Step Guide Here

The budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and iOS platforms.

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the new parliament tomorrow, February 1, 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a “paperless” budget for the third consecutive year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage eco-friendly options, the government has chosen to present the budget digitally since 2021. The budget documents will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” on both the Android and iOS platforms after the completion of the budget speech by Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2023-24 Date and Time

The finance minister will deliver the budget speech tomorrow, February 1 at 11:00 AM.

Budget 2023: Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech(live) ? The Union Budget for FY 24 can be viewed live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. News channels will broadcast Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech(live). It will also be live-streamed on Sansad TV, Doordarshan, and Press Information Bureau YouTube channels (PIB). Apart from that, the budget 2023 speech can also be watched live on the Ministry of Finance’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Budget 2023-24: Mobile Apps to Watch

The government has launched websites and apps for people to check Budget 2023, where they can watch live updates or get full details.

Website

Apps

Union Budget for Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

Union Budget for Apple users – https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364

Step By Step Guide – How to Download Union Budget Mobile Application –

Go to the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Click on the ” Download Mobile Application,” option.

You have two options – Android (to get the app on Google play store)and iOS (to download the app from apple store).

If you are an Android User, click on the link given HERE – – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

You will be directed to the Google play store.

Click on the Install option given below the Union Budget application.

It might take a few seconds for the application to be installed.

Open the application. And now you can access the budget highlights, budget speech, and other related details.

Union Budget Mobile Application Features

All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in. “The Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the “Union Budget Mobile App” available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023,” said finance ministry in a tweet.

The Budget documents will be available on the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the finance minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

The Union budget Mobile App was launched in 2021. It was developed by the government’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

The app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. After the Finance Minister finishes her presentation, the Budget app will be updated.

The budget documents usually include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, an annual financial statement, a finance bill containing tax proposals, a memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, a macro economic framework statement, and a medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement.

NOTE: This year’s Budget will be the last full budget of PM Modi’s government before the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for April-May 2024.