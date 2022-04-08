New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday approved the proposal to distribute fortified rice throughout the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN (erstwhile Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDM)) and other welfare schemes (OWS) of Government of India in all States and Union Territories (UTs) by 2024 in a phased manner.Also Read - Cabinet approves increased MSP for Rabi Crops to be marketed in next season

Briefing the media about Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have already procured 88.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fortified rice for distribution and supply. “On August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the rice distributed under various schemes would be fortified. Cabinet has approved the distribution of fortified rice through the Targeted Public Distribution System,” said Thakur. Also Read - Govt hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 25/qtl for 2017-18

The entire cost of rice fortification (around Rs. 2,700 crore per annum) would be borne by the Government of India as part of food subsidy till its full implementation upto June, 2024. The following three phases are envisaged for full implementation of the initiative:

Phase-I : Covering ICDS and PM POSHAN in India all over by March, 2022 which is under implementation.

: Covering ICDS and PM POSHAN in India all over by March, 2022 which is under implementation. Phase-II : Phase I above plus TPDS and OWS in all Aspirational and High Burden Districts on stunting (total 291 districts) by March 2023.

: Phase I above plus TPDS and OWS in all Aspirational and High Burden Districts on stunting (total 291 districts) by March 2023. Phase-Ill: Phase II above plus covering the remaining districts of the country by March 2024.

According to an official release, as part of vigorous implementation efforts, the Department of Food and Public distribution has been coordinating all ecosystem related activities with all relevant stakeholders like state government / UT, line ministries/department, development partners, industries, research institutes among others.

Earlier, the centrally sponsored pilot scheme on “Fortification of Rice and its Distribution under Public Distribution System” was implemented for a period of 3 years beginning from 2019-20. Eleven (11) States- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand successfully distributed the fortified rice in their identified districts (one district per State) under the pilot scheme.