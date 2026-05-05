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Union Cabinet approves proposal increasing number of Supreme Court judges

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from the present 34 judges to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. Union Minister Ashwini

Published date india.com Published: May 5, 2026 8:20 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Supreme Court's big decision on Scheduled Caste status, says Muslims and Christians cannot be...
Supreme Court's big decision on Scheduled Caste status, says Muslims and Christians cannot be...

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from the present 34 judges to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at present, the top court has 33 judges and the CJI. A Bill will be brought in the next session of Parliament to raise this strength by four.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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