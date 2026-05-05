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Union Cabinet approves proposal increasing number of Supreme Court judges

Union Cabinet approves proposal increasing number of Supreme Court judges

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from the present 34 judges to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. Union Minister Ashwini

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New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from the present 34 judges to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at present, the top court has 33 judges and the CJI. A Bill will be brought in the next session of Parliament to raise this strength by four.

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