New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to revamp his cabinet on July 8, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after PM Modi held marathon meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary B L Santhosh at his residence on weekends. Reports claimed that Shah and Santhosh confabulated with PM Modi for several hours on Sunday amid a "strong possibility" that the Cabinet reshuffle may happen very soon.

A key meeting was also scheduled for 5 PM today, however, that high-level meet at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, wherein the performance of ministers was expected to be discussed got cancelled. Besides Shah and and BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union Ministers – Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, and Narendra Singh Tomar – were expected to be part of that meeting.

If the prime minister goes ahead with the exercise, he will be expanding his Council of Ministers for the first time since assuming the charge in May 2019 for his second innings.

Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: What to Expect

The number of ministers in the Modi government can go up to 79 from 60 after the expansion, said reports.

At present, there are 21 Cabinet ministers, 9 MoS (minister of state) with independent charge, and 29 ministers of state besides PM Modi.

Among the four likely to be included in the cabinet — two are from Janata Dal (United), one from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) fraction group Pashupati Paras, and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Assam chief minister who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushil Modi are seen as strong ministerial probables.

Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

Several Positions Vacant in Cabinet

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party. Party sources had earlier stated that leaders from several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

Full List of Probables