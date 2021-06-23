New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is meeting today amid talks over a possible cabinet expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government. If reports are to be believed, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been thinking of accommodating a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the Narendra Modi Cabinet soon. The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting the PM’s residence for a month now. Political observers and party insiders feel that this could be an exercise before an expected Cabinet expansion and reshuffle, but there has been no official word yet. There are also speculations of several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to be accommodated, ANI reported. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's 'Pre-submission' Meeting For Covaxin EUL With WHO Today. Why is it Crucial?

Union Cabinet Meet: LIVE Updates

11:00 AM: Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

10:50 AM: It has been two years since the NDA came back to power in 2019. The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle would be the first such rejig of the Narendra Modi cabinet after it was voted back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

1o:40 AM: Union Cabinet to meet shortly.