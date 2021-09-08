New Delhi: A meeting of the Union Cabinet which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s office in the South block. As per government sources, the Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Rabi crops including wheat and pulses. The Union Cabinet is also likely to consider and discuss a relief package for the sector on Wednesday, sources said.Also Read - Avoid Unnecessary Remarks, Learn From Experience of Predecessors: PM Modi Tells Ministers

The discussion for an increase in MSP comes as the farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. Also Read - Modi Cabinet 2.0 Approves Rs 23K cr Package To Tackle COVID-19; Key Decisions after a Day of Major Reshuffle

Apart from the decisions in the agriculture sector, the cabinet could also take decisions over-stressed telecom and textile sector, the sources added. The government has been in talks with several stakeholders, including banks, for a package for the sector as Vodafone Idea is in a beleaguered state with heavy losses and high debt and concerns have been raised over a possible duopoly in India telecom sector if it shuts. Further, it is also the most impacted telco due to the AGR claims of the government. Also Read - Beware of FDI-'Foreign Destructive Ideology', Warns PM Modi; Quotes Manmohan Singh Over Farm Laws

People in the know said that the government is of the view that competition must prevail in the sector and any chances of a duopoly should be averted.