New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an extension of the President’s Rule in Jammu & Kashmir beginning July 3.

A PIB press note said, “Based o the prevailing situation in the state as stated in the report of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the extension of President’s Rule in the State of Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of six months with effect from 3rd July, 2019, under article 356 (4) of the Constitution of India.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet has approved extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months with effect from 3rd July, 2019 pic.twitter.com/X855ER92gk — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The current term of President’s Rule ends on July 2. Now a resolution seeking approval of Parliament will be moved in both the houses during the coming session.

Governor’s rule was imposed in J-K when the BJP withdrew its 25 legislators from its coalition with the PDP, reducing the latter to a minority last year. On November 21, Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the 87-member state assembly minutes before the PDP could stake a claim with the backing of the National Conference and the Congress.

The Governor has to dissolve the assembly after the completion of six months so that the state comes directly under President’s rule for the next six months. During this time, polls have to be held in the state. In case elections do not take place, then President’s rule can be extended by another six months.

Earlier, J&K Assembly elections were slated to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections but that didn’t happen. Since that isn’t likely anytime soon, the Cabinet had to opt for an extension of the President’s Rule.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved Jammu Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019, as a relief for persons in J&K residing in areas adjoining the International Border. These people would now be able to avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion & admission in different professional courses.

The other important decisions the Cabinet took include introducing the triple talaq bill in Parliament.