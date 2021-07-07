New Delhi: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Council of Ministers in the Modi government today evening, the Centre has released the full list of 43 ministers who will be taking charge in the first cabinet reshuffle since Prime Minister Modi returned to power in 2019. As expected, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur will be a part of the new Cabinet. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ were among the ministers who resigned from their posts this morning.Also Read - Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Ministerial Probables Meet PM | Full List

Reports said Harsh Vardhan was removed as the Union Health Minister due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Environment Minister Babul Supriyo and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaube have also been asked to quit the Cabinet post. Also Read - Union Cabinet Expansion Likely to Give Special Focus to SC, ST, OBCs; More Representation For Women

Full List of 43 Cabinet Ministers to be Inducted at 6 PM Today: