New Delhi: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Council of Ministers in the Modi government today evening, the Centre has released the full list of 43 ministers who will be taking charge in the first cabinet reshuffle since Prime Minister Modi returned to power in 2019. As expected, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur will be a part of the new Cabinet. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ were among the ministers who resigned from their posts this morning.Also Read - Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Ministerial Probables Meet PM | Full List

Reports said Harsh Vardhan was removed as the Union Health Minister due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Environment Minister Babul Supriyo and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaube have also been asked to quit the Cabinet post. Also Read - Union Cabinet Expansion Likely to Give Special Focus to SC, ST, OBCs; More Representation For Women

Full List of 43 Cabinet Ministers to be Inducted at 6 PM Today:

  1. Narayan Tatu Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. G. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur
  16. Pankaj Choudhary
  17. Anupriya Singh Patel
  18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  20. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
  21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  23. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
  24. Annpurna Devi
  25. A. Narayanaswamy
  26. Kaushal Kishore
  27. Ajay Bhatt
  28. B. L. Verma
  29. Ajay Kumar
  30. Chauhan Devusinh
  31. Bhagwanth Khuba
  32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  33. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
  34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar
  35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
  38. Bishweswar Tudu
  39. Shantanu Thakur
  40. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
  41. John Barla
  42. Dr. L. Murugan
  43. Nisith Pramanik
