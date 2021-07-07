New Delhi: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Council of Ministers in the Modi government today evening, the Centre has released the full list of 43 ministers who will be taking charge in the first cabinet reshuffle since Prime Minister Modi returned to power in 2019. As expected, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, Anurag Thakur will be a part of the new Cabinet. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ were among the ministers who resigned from their posts this morning.Also Read - Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Ministerial Probables Meet PM | Full List
Reports said Harsh Vardhan was removed as the Union Health Minister due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Environment Minister Babul Supriyo and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaube have also been asked to quit the Cabinet post.
Full List of 43 Cabinet Ministers to be Inducted at 6 PM Today:
- Narayan Tatu Rane
- Sarbananda Sonowal
- Dr. Virendra Kumar
- Jyotiraditya M Scindia
- Ramchandra Prasad Singh
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
- Kiren Rijiju
- Raj Kumar Singh
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Bhupender Yadav
- Parshottam Rupala
- G. Kishan Reddy
- Anurag Singh Thakur
- Pankaj Choudhary
- Anupriya Singh Patel
- Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
- Darshana Vikram Jardosh
- Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
- Annpurna Devi
- A. Narayanaswamy
- Kaushal Kishore
- Ajay Bhatt
- B. L. Verma
- Ajay Kumar
- Chauhan Devusinh
- Bhagwanth Khuba
- Kapil Moreshwar Patil
- Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
- Dr. Subhas Sarkar
- Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
- Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
- Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
- Bishweswar Tudu
- Shantanu Thakur
- Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
- John Barla
- Dr. L. Murugan
- Nisith Pramanik