New Delhi: Hours after reshuffling the Union Cabinet, the Narendra Modi-led Central government on Wednesday night announced portfolios for the new ministers. As per the latest list, BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia has been give the charge of Ministry of Civil Aviation. Notably, Scindia is among the prominent new faces that have been inducted into the Modi cabinet in a major overhaul. Scindia has been given the Civil Aviation Ministry as the top BJP leadership believes that the civil aviation sector needs a young, fresh, dynamic face that can take forward the needs of the country in the context of New India.

After Scindia was appointed Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Puriwill will now head Urban Development and Petroleum Ministry.

Notably, Scindia has joined the Central government in a reboot of the Union cabinet in which 36 new ministers including these two joined the government and seven got promoted.

Born in 1971 and educated in Harvard and Stanford institutions, Scindia has come along a long way after contesting his first election as a Congress candidate in 2002, a by-election in Guna Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, his father Madhavrao Scindia who died in a plane crash had held the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

50-year-old Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020 and his move triggered a chain of events that finally culminated in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh just 15 months after its formation.

