New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Union Ministry of Defence on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter to grant Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army after the Supreme Court had given a month’s time to the Centre regarding the permanent commission to all serving SSC women officers. Also Read - Vocal For Local: Indore Women to Send Handmade Rakhis to PM Modi, Amit Shah & Indian Army on Raksha Bandhan

The government’s move paves the way for empowering women officers, in all 10 streams of the Army, to shoulder larger roles in the organisation. Also Read - Vadodara Group Collects 12,000 Rakhis For Indian Soldiers, To be Sent to Siachen, Galwan Valley & Kargil

The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC), the Indian Army said in a statement. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Nougam, Two Terrorists Killed

Their Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the statement read.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justices DY Chandrachud of India had granted one more month to the Centre to implement its verdict directing that permanent commission be given to all serving SSC women officers in the Army.

The central government, citing the coronavirus-induced lockdown, had earlier requested the top court to grant it six months extra to comply with its verdict.

The Supreme Court had, in a landmark verdict on February 17, directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre’s stand of their physiological limitations as being based on “sex stereotypes” and “gender discrimination against women”.

It had ordered the Centre that all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.