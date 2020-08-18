New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday. According to reports, Shah complained of breathing trouble and body ache, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Also Read - Coronavirus What? Thousands of Chinese Without Masks, Party At Water Park in Covid-19 Epicentre Wuhan | Watch

This comes day after he tested negative for Coronavirus. On August 14, Shah had confirmed he has tested negative for the novel cronavirus.